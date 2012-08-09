PARIS Aug 9 Russia looks headed towards an
economic slowdown, joining fellow emerging market powerhouses
India and China whose economies are also showing signs of
faltering, the latest report from the OECD showed on Thursday.
The Paris-based economic think tank said its June composite
leading indicator (CLI), which provides a measure of future
economic activity and is based on a long-term average reading of
100, slipped to 99.5 for Russia from 100.3 in May.
CLIs for China and India continued to point to a slowdown,
while Brazil looked set for a more moderate pick-up in economic
activity than in last month's assessment, the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said.
The overall indicator for the OECD area, covering 33
countries, eased to 100.3 after standing at 100.4 from February
through to May, pointing to moderating growth.
The only country to show an improvement was Britain, where a
rise in the CLI to 99.9 from 99.8 suggested a tentative
improvement in economic activity.
"Composite leading indicators ... continue to point to an
easing of economic activity in most major OECD economies and
slowdowns in most major non-OECD economies," it said.
CLIs for the euro zone, France and Germany continued to
point to weak growth and Italy looked at more risk of a
slowdown. The euro area CLI inched down to 99.4 from 99.5.
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; editing by Daniel Flynn and
Stephen Nisbet)