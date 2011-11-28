PARIS Nov 28 Monetary policy in OECD
countries should remain strongly accommodative given the weak
economic outlook, meaning interest rates close to zero in most
cases and further support from non-conventional measures, the
OECD said on Monday.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
said in its twice-yearly economic outlook that, given the
downside risks to growth, economies which had begun to tighten
rates should reduce them.
It also urged monetary authorities in most countries to
prepare "contingency plans", including unconventional and
untested options, in case of downside shocks.
For the euro zone, where a spiralling debt crisis has dried
up credit and is crushing confidence, the ECB should press ahead
with further rate cuts after reducing its main refinancing rate
to 1.25 percent this month, shortly after new president Mario
Draghi's mandate began.
"The weak prospects for the euro area economy and fading
inflation strongly argue for further prompt reductions in
interest rates," the OECD said.
The European Central Bank should also ensure ample liquidity
provision to lower the interbank rate to around the 0.35 percent
level seen following the collapse of investment bank Lehman
Brothers in September 2008.
In the United States, the OECD said the Federal Reserve
should look to keep its Fed Funds rate at the current level of
0.25 percent until end-2013 -- slightly longer than the mid-2013
date the Fed has so far signalled for keeping the policy rate
exceptionally low.
The OECD noted that U.S. bond yields should gradually rise
in the meantime as the United States' safe-haven status
dissipates.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, should keep its zero interest
rate policy and expand its asset purchase programme until
inflation hits its implicit 1 percent target, the OECD said.
Similarly, the Bank of England should stand ready for
further quantitative easing if inflation comes down rapidly. The
OECD had factored in an additional 125 billion pounds of bond
purchases into its economic estimates.
In emerging economies, meanwhile, falls in commodities
prices were easing inflationary pressures but the pace of
eventual monetary easing must take into account that inflation
is often starting from well above target, the OECD said.
In China, it urged monetary authorities to allow a more
significant appreciation of the yuan's effective exchange rate,
noting this would increase policy room for manoeuvre by making
inflation easier to control without excessive reliance on
interest rates.
A useful first step in this direction would be to manage
exchange rates with reference to a clearly defined basket of
currencies, the OECD said.
Without such a currency policy, the need for tight domestic
monetary policy could risk "an excessive economic slowdown",
particularly if there was a downward spiral in property prices
which would in turn impact on bank capitalisations.
In Brazil, the central bank had ample room to reduce the
policy rate further, while in India easing would become possible
once inflation starts to decline in the second half of 2012, the
OECD predicted.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans)