LONDON Dec 12 An OECD report due for
release this month will say markets and governments face an
uphill struggle to fund themselves next year amid extreme
uncertainty over the euro zone and the global economy, the
Financial Times said on Monday.
The report will say that financial stresses are likely to
continue with the unpredictability of markets threatening the
stability of many governments that need to refinance debt.
"(On occasion), market events seem to reflect situations
whereby animal spirits dominate market dynamics, thereby pushing
up sovereign borrowing rates with serious consequences for the
sustainability of sovereign debt," Hams Blommestein, head of
public debt management at the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development, is quoted as saying.
For the foreseeable future it will be a "great challenge"
for a wide range of OECD countries to raise large volumes in the
private markets, with so-called rollover risk a big problem for
the stability of many governments and economies, the article
said.
The OECD says, according to the FT, that the gross borrowing
needs of OECD governments are expected to reach $10.4 trillion
in 2011 and will increase to $10.5 trillion next year - a $1
trillion increase on 2007 and almost twice as much as in 2005.
