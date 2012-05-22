PARIS May 22 India's economic growth is likely
to rise to more than 7.5 percent in calendar year 2013 but
continued government policy uncertainty could erode the
country's longer-term growth prospects, the OECD said on
Tuesday.
A cyclical upturn in investment, stronger external demand
and the effects of recent monetary easing will boost growth, the
report said, although it warned that high inflation would dampen
the investment climate.
The prediction of higher growth in the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development's outlook report should
cheer Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government - which has
faced an avalanche of criticism over how it has run Asia's
third-largest economy and its scant progress making key reforms.
The upbeat OECD forecast stood in stark contrast to the
pessimistic view offered on Monday by Morgan Stanley, which cut
its growth forecasts for India, citing a high budget deficit and
slowing private investment. It said it now expected the economy
to grow by 6.8 percent, instead of 7.5 percent, in 2013.
Standard & Poor's rating agency cut its outlook for India's
credit rating to negative from stable in April, reflecting
worries about high deficits and political paralysis that has
stalled progress on major economic reforms.
India's economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three
months to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three
years, while the rupee slumped to record lows against the dollar
on Tuesday.
"A moderate cyclical pick-up in investment is projected in
the near term," the OECD said. "Later this year and into the
next, growth is set to pick up to around trend rates, supported
by the delayed effects of the recent monetary policy easing."
"However, still high inflation will limit the room for
significant further relaxation," it added.
POLICY UNCERTAINTY
India has had rapid economic growth after opening up its
economy in 1991. But investors fret that Singh's government is
now squandering a chance to tap the country's potential.
The current account deficit is the highest since 1980.
Reforms such as opening India's supermarket sector to foreign
chains like Wal-Mart stuttered as the government failed
to convince powerful coalition allies. Inflation is the highest
among the so-called BRICS group of major developing nations.
Costly subsidies have pushed the fiscal deficit to 5.9
percent from a target of 4.6 percent of GDP in the fiscal year
that ended in March 2012. The government must push consolidation
to help reduce inflation and the current account deficit, the
report said, warning that an expected rise in global oil prices
could again force New Delhi to overshoot its spending target.
Continued policy uncertainty and more fiscal slippage "would
weaken investment sentiment and result in softer near-term
growth and an erosion of longer-run prospects," the OECD said,
though adding that India's pace of growth could overtake China's
by 2020.
