PARIS May 6 Japan and the United States will
work together to steer negotiations on a huge trans-Pacific
trade pact towards a quick conclusion, Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.
Japan and the U.S. began edging last month into a new phase
of negotiations on the so-called Trans-Pacific Partnership to
create one of the world's biggest trade agreements.
Talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation bloc
which would span 40 percent of the world economy and extend from
Asia to Latin America, have in the past been deadlocked as the
U.S. and Japan locked horns over farm and auto exports.
"Japan and the United States will act in cooperation to
accelerate negotiations further towards the early conclusion of
negotiations by the 12 participating countries as a whole," Abe
said in an address at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development in Paris.
Abe has touted trade deals with Europe and the United States
as crucial for Japan. But he was unable to wrap up negotiations
with Washington last month because of a pledge to protect
Japan's politically powerful farmers.
Abe, who was due to hold an EU summit in Brussels on
Wednesday, was optimistic about free-trade talks for an economic
partnership agreement (EPA) with the European Union.
"We will certainly be able to overcome small differences in
our positions," he said. "I believe that an EPA between Japan
and the EU should be concluded at the earliest possible time."
According to EU documents obtained by Reuters, the EU is set
to tell Abe at the summit that Brussels is broadly satisfied
with Japan's progress in negotiations towards the deal, which is
likely to enable talks to continue.
Doubtful of Tokyo's willingness to bring down barriers to
European exports, EU trade negotiators were told to pull the
plug on the talks that began in April 2013 after a year if Japan
did not show sufficient progress in areas from food to cars.
