PARIS May 6 Japan and the United States will
work together to steer trade negotiations for a Trans-Pacific
Partnership towards a quick conclusion, Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.
Japan and the U.S. began edging last month into a new phase
of negotiations to create one of the world's biggest trade
pacts.
Talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation bloc
which would span 40 percent of the world economy and extend from
Asia to Latin America, have in the past been deadlocked as the
U.S. and Japan locked horns over farm and auto exports.
"Japan and the United States will act in cooperation to
accelerate negotiations further towards the early conclusion of
negotiations by the 12 participating countries as a whole," Abe
said in an address at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development in Paris.
