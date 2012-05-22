* OECD says fiscal consolidation top priority
* Desired for Japan to speed up planned sales tax hikes-OECD
* BOJ should keep zero rates, QE until inflation goal met
* Japan economy seen growing 2 pct in 2012, 1.5 pct in 2013
PARIS, May 22 Japan should stick to its plan of
raising the consumption tax from 2014 or even earlier to
demonstrate budget prudence and avert a run-up in borrowing
costs, the OECD said, adding that a credible fiscal
consolidation plan must be top priority.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
also urged the central bank to maintain the zero rate policy and
quantitative easing mainly via asset purchases until inflation
returns and reaches the Bank of Japan's target of 1 percent.
Swift fiscal action was needed, as budget deficits projected
at about 10 percent of gross domestic product for 2012 and 2013
would further push Japan's debt into uncharted territory, OECD
said in its economic outlook released on Tuesday.
The government aims to double the sales tax to 10 percent by
October 2015.
"A phase-in of such an increase, which may have to be
followed by more, should be enacted swiftly to demonstrate
commitment to longer-term fiscal goals," the OECD said.
"Indeed, given the size of the task, and the risks
associated with gross public debt above 200 percent of GDP, it
would be prudent to start consolidation earlier than foreseen by
the government."
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has repeatedly said he was
staking his political career on the tax plan, which he aims to
pass during the current parliament session that ends in June.
But Noda has yet to secure the backing of the opposition
which controls the upper house, and that along with the
resistance within his own ranks makes the passage of tax bills
far from certain.
The OECD forecast decade-long deflation that has weighed on
consumption and business investment would ease, but predicted
consumer prices would creep 0.2 percent lower this year and
next, even though it saw the world's third-largest economy to
grow by about 2 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2013.
The Paris-based think-tank said that while the impact of
reconstruction from last year's deadly earthquake and tsunami
would wane, a pick-up in world trade and Japan's exports should
sustain growth through next year.
It listed possible energy shortages resulting from delays in
restarting Japan's nuclear power plants as one of key risks to
growth.
A delay in fiscal consolidation was another risk,
threatening to drive up long-term interest rates. Uncertainty
over the world economy, the yen and commodity prices could also
weigh on the export-dependent and resource-poor economy, the
OECD said.
(Reporting by Tomasz Janowski in TOKYO; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)