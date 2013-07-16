* OECD official endorses subsidised jobs for youths
* Many long-term jobless people risk losing benefits
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 16 The plight of youth unemployment
in developed economies is so severe it has prompted the OECD to
call for more government intervention, possibly including paying
companies to hire.
It also said on Tuesday that governments should not roll
back minimum welfare schemes and should reallocate, where
possible, budgets towards programmes designed to get people back
in work.
Unveiling its 2013 employment outlook, the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said joblessness was likely
to remain high in its 34 developed member states through most of
next year.
But speaking to Reuters after the report's release, the
group's head of employment policy, Stefano Scarpetta, warned
particularly of a growing emergency over youth unemployment.
"We are pushing for bold action to stimulate job creation
for young people, even unorthodox measures that you don't
necessarily consider in normal times, like some subsidies for
hiring at companies," Scarpetta told Reuters.
There are already about 48 million people out of work across
the OECD's members. It forecast that the unemployment rate would
hit 8.0 percent this year before easing only slightly to 7.8
percent next year.
However, the outlook diverged widely with the unemployment
rate set to keep rising in Greece to 28.2 percent next year and
Spain seeing its jobless rate rise to 27.8 percent in 2014, the
highest in the OECD.
With many countries still struggling to recover from the
2008-2009 financial and ensuing economic crisis, the OECD said
there were more and more long-term unemployed people who
increasingly risked losing their rights to jobless benefits.
Because youths often have little or even no benefits to start
with, the situation has become particularly dire for them.
Youth unemployment rates in Greece and Spain are near 60
percent and economists increasingly see the problem as a top
risk for the future of Europe along with the weakness of its
banks, according to a recent Reuters poll.
EU leaders, who have made the fight against youth
unemployment a priority, agreed last month to set aside around 8
billion euros for jobs and training, even as they admitted that
the labour market would only sustainably improve once the
crisis-hit region returns to growth.
The OECD urged governments to resist resorting to early
retirement schemes in hope of reducing youth unemployment, which
it said had little benefit but bore heavy costs.