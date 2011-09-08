(Adds quotes, details)

* OECD sees sharp year-end slowdown led by Germany

* German economy seen contracting 1.4 pct in Q4

* Central banks urged to keep rates on hold

* Prolonged weakness would merit more action on rates

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Sept 8 The outlook for economic growth in developed countries has got much worse in the last three months, the OECD said on Thursday, urging leaders of G7 and G20 countries to send strong signals to restore flagging confidence.

On the eve of a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations in Marseilles, France, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development called on central banks to keep rates low and be ready to pursue other forms of easing.

The latest growth estimates marked a sharp slowdown from the Paris-based organisation's last forecasts in May but used different methodology so were hard to compare precisely.

The OECD forecast growth across the G7 group of major industrialised economies would average 1.6 percent on an annualised basis in the third quarter before slowing to just 0.2 percent in the final three months of the year.

In May, the OECD had forecast growth across the 34-nation club of rich nations of 2.8 percent in the third quarter and 2.7 percent in the final three months of the year.

"With respect to three months back the growth scenario looks much worse, one would say that growth is stagnating," said OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan.

"We are witnessing a growth slowdown across OECD countries."

The slowdown would hit Germany particularly hard, with the OECD forecasting that Europe's biggest economy would see annualised growth of 2.6 percent in the third quarter before contracting 1.4 percent in the fourth.

The U.S. economy, meanwhile, would see annualised growth of 1.1 percent in the third quarter slowing to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter.

The OECD, which is due to provide more complete forecasts later this year, warned that its latest outlook had an abnormally high margin of error due to exceptional uncertainty.

G7 finance ministers and central bankers are to discuss the struggling world economy at their meeting on Friday, but a coordinated action plan to calm volatile financial markets is unlikely, officials said.

However, Padoan warned that the G7 finance chiefs risked sending the wrong signal if they did not take the opportunity to indicate they are prepared to take action if growth slumps more than expected in the short term.

Their G20 counterparts should then follow up with a collective signal of support for growth when they meet on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund annual meeting at the end of the month.

"I think that we need strong policy signals both from the G7 and G20, therefore from large emerging markets," Padoan said.

CENTRAL BANKS TO THE RESCUE

With the full impact of recent debt troubles in Europe and the United States still unknown, the OECD warned that risks were high that growth could prove even weaker although it ruled out a recession on the scale of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

In light of the quickly deteriorating outlook, the OECD said that central banks should keep interest rates on hold.

"If in the coming months signs emerge of the weakness enduring or the economy risks relapsing in recession, rates should be lowered where there is scope," the OECD said.

With U.S. and Japanese interest rates close to zero, the OECD said that central banks should consider, where needed, further interventions in securities markets and make strong commitments to keep interest rates low for an extended period.

"If things get worse then quantitative easing could be appropriate" in the United States, Padoan said, adding that it was too early to say whether the European Central Bank (ECB) should cut interest rates.

The report came amid signs that central banks are concerned about the weaker outlook for growth.

The ECB kept its main interest rates steady at a meeting on Thursday and its president, Jean-Claude Trichet, said it stood ready to do whatever was necessary in standard and non-standard policy measures.

The Bank of England also kept its interest rates on hold at separate meeting on Thursday with investors watching for signs of more stimulus to help the ailing economy.

Morgan Stanley economists Manoj Pradhan and Joachim Fels said in a research note that fiscal easing would be the most effective, but the burden was instead on central banks to stimulate growth because governments finances are in such weak state.

"Monetary easing might come as soon as this weekend's G7 meeting as part of a coordinated effort -- akin to October 2008, when seven central banks cut their policy rates together in the aftermath of the Lehman bankruptcy," they wrote.

The OECD said that, while public finances were too weak in many countries to provide a fiscal boost, that urged those countries in a stronger position to consider more easing if the slowdown proves long-lasting.

Padoan said that Germany, whose finances are the strongest among developed countries, stood out as one of the countries with has room to manoeuvre on fiscal easing.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Geert De Clercq, Ron Askew)

Click on for more recent OECD statements.