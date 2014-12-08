* OECD says capital markets could take on more risk
* Need to see more transparent, standard, liquid instruments
* Annuity providers need to use updated mortality tables
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Dec 8 The Organisation of Economic
Cooperation and Development said on Monday it wanted to see
stronger rules around the management of the risk of people
living longer, and backed the creation of an index to better
price it.
In its OECD Pensions Outlook 2014, the Paris-based group
said issuing longevity bonds and publishing an index to serve as
the benchmark for the pricing and risk assessment of hedges
would support the development of longevity instruments.
"Capital markets could offer additional capacity for
mitigating longevity risk, but the transparency, standardization
and liquidity of instruments to hedge this risk need to be
facilitated," the OECD said in a statement.
"The regulatory framework will also need to reflect the
reduction of risk exposure these instruments offer by ensuring
they are appropriately valued by accounting standards and
lowering the level of required capital for entities hedging
their longevity risk."
Regulators needed to ensure providers used regularly updated
mortality tables, to reflect improvements in life expectancy, as
failure to do so could result in a provision shortfall of well
over 10 percent of the pension and annuity liabilities, it said.
