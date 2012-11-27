* OECD sees growth of 0.8 pct in 2012, 1.1 pct in 2013
* CPI expected at -0.6 pct in 2012, 0.1 pct in 2013
* OECD says rates should stay on hold
* Measures needed to slow credit growth
PARIS, Nov 27 The Swiss economy is set to
recover in the second half of 2013 but the central bank should
keep rates on hold for the time being, the OECD said on Tuesday.
In its economic outlook report, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said export weakness had caused
Swiss growth to slow although domestic demand remained robust
and should drive a recovery despite the strength of the franc.
"Economic growth is projected to pick up again in the second
half of 2013 on the back of increases in private consumption and
investment," the OECD said. "Policy interest rates should stay
unchanged over the projection period, consistent with the
persistent economic slack and minimal inflation."
To counter the risk of deflation and a recession, the Swiss
National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the soaring
safe-haven franc in September 2011 and has kept interest rates
ultra-low even as signs mount of a potential housing market
bubble.
The OECD called for targeted measures to slow credit growth,
especially for cantonal banks that it said are particularly
exposed to the housing sector.
The Swiss economy recorded a surprise contraction in the
second quarter but the OECD forecasts growth of 0.8 percent for
the full year, accelerating to 1.1 percent in 2013, down from
its May forecast for 1.9 percent.
The OECD also reiterated its call for the two big Swiss
banks - UBS and Credit Suisse - to beef up
their capital bases.
"In the light of the continuing turmoil in global financial
markets, the amount of loss-absorbing capital of the two biggest
banks, which remain highly leveraged, should be increased," it
said.