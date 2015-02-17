Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 17 Oem International AB
* Q4 incoming orders rose 22% to SEK 512 million (420)
* Q4 net sales rose 19% to SEK 507 million (428)
* Q4 profit before tax rose 18% to SEK 46 million (39)
* Says board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.25 per share (4.00) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order