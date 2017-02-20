UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON Feb 20 Britain's business minister said on Monday that executives from Peugeot manufacturer PSA , which is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, told him last week that PSA took pride in not shutting plants.
There are mounting concerns in Britain, where GM operates a car plant and a van facility under the Vauxhall brand, that a takeover deal could prompt job losses and site closures.
"One of the points the PSA executives made to me was that since the new management of PSA has been in place, they have taken some pride in having part of their strategy not to close plants," Greg Clark told lawmakers on Monday.
Clark also said he mentioned the importance of looking after current and former employees who are part of the Vauxhall pension scheme, which has a deficit of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) according to a source. ($1 = 0.8022 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.