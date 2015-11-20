* Atlas Copco to buy Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum

By Johannes Hellstrom and John Miller

STOCKHOLM/ZURICH, Nov 20 Swedish mining equipment and compressor maker Atlas Copco is buying the vacuum pumps business of Switzerland's OC Oerlikon for an enterprise value of 486 million euros ($520 million) in cash, it said on Friday.

The acquisition builds on Atlas Copco's $1.6 billion purchase of vacuum pumps maker Edwards Group last year, and is another step in a radical makeover of Oerlikon driven by a series of deals over the last five years.

The Swiss company is focusing on industrial coatings and synthetic textile machinery. The sale has left its lagging drives unit that supplies gearboxes for Ferrari and Lamborghini cars as its next potential disposal, analysts say.

The Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum business is headquartered in the German city of Cologne and has 1,600 employees and revenue of around 358 million euros last year.

"We think this is a very good complement to what we have in other industry related businesses, and then mainly within industrial compressors," Atlas Copco CFO Hans Ola Meyer told Reuters, adding synergies would primarily come on the sales side.

Atlas Copco shares rose 1.2 percent at 1045 GMT, while Oerlikon jumped 6.5 percent, with analysts pointing to a higher than expected price for the unit.

The acquisition will expand Atlas Copco's core industrial business when it is suffering from weak demand in its mining unit, under pressure from sharp capital expenditure cuts in the industry.

Oerlikon has sought a buyer for months for its vacuum business, the Swiss company's least profitable unit.

The company, 43 percent controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, was once a Swiss industrial powerhouse, making anti-aircraft artillery, Pilatus aircraft and Bally shoes.

In recent years it has sold off its semiconductor equipment and natural fibre textile machinery businesses, while paying 850 million Swiss francs ($837 million) in 2014 for the Metco coatings unit of Sulzer.

The Swiss company said last month that the segment that makes vacuum pumps and systems for large bakeries, coatings applications and process industries continued to face difficult markets across all regions and industries, including China.

It will be included in Atlas Copco's Compressor Technique business area, which posted an operating profit (EBIT) margin of 22.4 percent in the January-September period. Atlas Copco sees scope to improve the performance of its new business.

"Margins have not been quite at the level where Atlas Copco's industrial businesses are and that's one of the ambitions we have to make this a good mid-double digit EBIT business within a couple of years," Meyer said.

Atlas Copco said the acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, is estimated to be completed in the first half of 2016.

Oerlikon which employs more than 15,000 people, also confirmed its financial guidance for 2015. ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and John Miller; Editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)