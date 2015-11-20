* Atlas Copco to buy Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum
* Bought vacuum pump maker Edwards for $1.6 bln last year
* Oerlikon shares jump thanks to price achieved
(Adds Atlas Copco and Oerlikon comments, shares, details)
By Johannes Hellstrom and John Miller
STOCKHOLM/ZURICH, Nov 20 Swedish mining
equipment and compressor maker Atlas Copco is buying
the vacuum pumps business of Switzerland's OC Oerlikon
for an enterprise value of 486 million euros ($520 million) in
cash, it said on Friday.
The acquisition builds on Atlas Copco's $1.6 billion
purchase of vacuum pumps maker Edwards Group last year, and is
another step in a radical makeover of Oerlikon driven by a
series of deals over the last five years.
The Swiss company is focusing on industrial coatings and
synthetic textile machinery. The sale has left its lagging
drives unit that supplies gearboxes for Ferrari and Lamborghini
cars as its next potential disposal, analysts say.
The Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum business is headquartered in the
German city of Cologne and has 1,600 employees and revenue of
around 358 million euros last year.
"We think this is a very good complement to what we have in
other industry related businesses, and then mainly within
industrial compressors," Atlas Copco CFO Hans Ola Meyer told
Reuters, adding synergies would primarily come on the sales
side.
Atlas Copco shares rose 1.2 percent at 1045 GMT, while
Oerlikon jumped 6.5 percent, with analysts pointing to a higher
than expected price for the unit.
The acquisition will expand Atlas Copco's core industrial
business when it is suffering from weak demand in its mining
unit, under pressure from sharp capital expenditure cuts in the
industry.
Oerlikon has sought a buyer for months for its vacuum
business, the Swiss company's least profitable unit.
The company, 43 percent controlled by Russian billionaire
Viktor Vekselberg, was once a Swiss industrial powerhouse,
making anti-aircraft artillery, Pilatus aircraft and Bally
shoes.
In recent years it has sold off its semiconductor equipment
and natural fibre textile machinery businesses, while paying 850
million Swiss francs ($837 million) in 2014 for the Metco
coatings unit of Sulzer.
The Swiss company said last month that the segment that
makes vacuum pumps and systems for large bakeries, coatings
applications and process industries continued to face difficult
markets across all regions and industries, including China.
It will be included in Atlas Copco's Compressor Technique
business area, which posted an operating profit (EBIT) margin of
22.4 percent in the January-September period. Atlas Copco sees
scope to improve the performance of its new business.
"Margins have not been quite at the level where Atlas
Copco's industrial businesses are and that's one of the
ambitions we have to make this a good mid-double digit EBIT
business within a couple of years," Meyer said.
Atlas Copco said the acquisition, subject to regulatory
approvals, is estimated to be completed in the first half of
2016.
Oerlikon which employs more than 15,000 people, also
confirmed its financial guidance for 2015.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and John Miller; Editing by
Jason Neely and Keith Weir)