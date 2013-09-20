ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon has submitted a bid for Sulzer's coating unit Metco, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Sulzer has launched the sale of Metco, the world's largest maker of thermal spray coatings, catering to the car, chemicals and energy industries and has asked for tentative bids by a mid-October deadline.

