America Movil expects Mexico antitrust review in 1st-qtr
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.
June 26 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB) on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of global notes, said market sources.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 07/06/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.861 FIRST PAY 01/06/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 07/03/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 116 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Volkswagen's former Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who left the company following a showdown with ex-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in 2015, has testified to prosecutors investigating Winterkorn's involvement in the carmaker's diesel scandal, according to Winterkorn's lawyer.
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.