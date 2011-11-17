Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(Corrects Reuters poll averages for 9-month results)
FRANKFURT Nov 17 AUSTRIAN POST : * Says 9M group net profit amounted to EUR 78.9 million * Reuters poll average for AUSTRIAN POST 9-month sales was 1.70 billion EUR, EBIT 108 million, net 79.5 million (Poll avg for 9-month revs was not 558 million EUR, for EBIT was not 33.1 million, for net was not 22.6 million)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.