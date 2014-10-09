BRIEF-Open Finance FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 23.9 mln zlotys
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
VIENNA Oct 9 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG : * Fitch says downgrades volksbanken ag idrs; puts vb-verbund's vr on
rwp * Fitch says cuts ovag's long-term issuer default rating to 'bbb-' from 'a' and
short-term idr to'f3' from 'f1' * Fitch says actions driven by the decision of oevag's board to spin off
oevag's non-core business from vb-verbund
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Signs deal to sell 72.92 percent stake in Insha'a Holding for 10 million dinars
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman