* Oettinger says it is open whether Nabucco will be chosen
* Oettinger says can live with any pipeline
ESSEN, Germany Feb 6 The European Union's
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger expects an agreement on
gas deliveries to Europe from Azerbaijan to be reached in the
next two to three months.
"There will be gas deliveries from Azerbaijan," he said on
Monday on the sidelines of an industry event, adding it was open
whether the RWE-backed Nabucco consortium would be
chosen to transport the gas.
"That's up to the investors and gas owners," he said, adding
there were a number of pipeline projects on how to transport gas
from the region to Europe and that Nabucco was just one of them.
"I can live with any pipeline," Oettinger said.
Three international consortia - Nabucco, Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP), and Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) -
are competing to build the infrastructure to carry gas from
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field to Europe.
The main shareholders of Vienna-based Nabucco include
Austrian energy company OMV, German utility RWE
, Hungary's MOL, Romania's Transgaz
, Bulgaria's Bulgargaz, and Turkey's Botas.
The chairman of Nabucco's steering committee told Reuters
last month he expected a decision on Azeri gas supplies in the
first half of the year.
TAP's partners include Norway's Statoil, Swiss EGL
, and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas.
