BERLIN Aug 29 The nuclear disaster in Fukushima
and its subsequent scepticism vis-a-vis nuclear power has
increased the chances the up-and-down Nabucco pipeline project
will materialise in the future, the European Union's energy
commissioner said.
"Fukushima has basically increased the probability of
Nabucco," Guenther Oettinger told reporters on the sidelines of
the Handelsblatt renewable energy conference.
After several setbacks this year have deepened doubts about
the project -- under discussion since 2002 -- Germany's decision
to kill nuclear power by 2022 following Japan's nuclear disaster
and progress in talks with supplier Azerbaijan have revived
Nabucco.
RWE , Europe's fifth-largest utility, is planning
to participate in the Nabucco gas pipeline, a project competing
with Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline. At the same
time, RWE said in July it secured exclusive talks with Gazprom
that could lead to a gas and coal power joint venture in
Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries.
"I trust that RWE stays on board (of the Nabucco
project) and that the partnership with Gazprom will
still be tested," Oettinger added.
Nabucco plans to deliver up to 31 billion cubic metres of
gas per year from the Caspian region to an Austrian hub, aiming
to start transporting gas from 2017.
Its backers in May said it would cost more than its target
of 7.9 billion euros ($11.3 billion). The link aims to ease
Europe's reliance on Russian gas by delivering supplies through
a new southern route.
($1 = 0.696 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)