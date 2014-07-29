July 29 Office of Communications (Ofcom):

* Ofcom licensing update: Sky Sports 1 and 2

* In March 2010, set wholesale prices for Sky Sports 1 and 2, based on a fixed margin between Sky's retail and wholesale prices for those channels

* Has therefore varied licences for Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 2 to reflect new wholesale prices

* Sky is changing its retail prices from 1 September 2014