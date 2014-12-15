Dec 15 Ofcom:
* Ofcom has today published a consultation on its third
review of public service broadcasting
* Initial view is that public service broadcasting is
performing well despite falls in both programme spend and
viewing
* Viewers value PSB purposes highly and are increasingly
taking advantage of high definition and on-demand programmes and
watching TV across a range of devices
* In research published today, audiences told Ofcom that PSB
is meeting their needs with 77 pct of viewers satisfied with PSB
channels, up from 69 pct in 2008
* Impact on range and quality of programmes is unclear as
overall audience satisfaction remains high and volume of new
shows during peak time viewing increased by 1.1 pct over five
years
