LONDON Aug 21 Telecoms regulator Ofcom has approved mobile phone operator Everything Everywhere's bid to use its existing airwaves to deliver next generation 4G services, saying the benefits to consumers outweighed any risk of unfair competition.

The operator, a British joint venture between France Telecom's Orange and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile, would be allowed to offer services from Sept. 11, Ofcom said on Tuesday, although the timing was up to Everything Everywhere.

The regulator said its decision had been swayed by the forthcoming auction of 4G spectrum, which is set to begin later this year, allowing competing operators to roll out services from 2013.

"Everything Everywhere 1800 MHz licences would deliver significant benefits to consumers, and that there is no material risk that those benefits will be outweighed by a distortion of competition," it said.