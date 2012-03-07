(Adds details)
LONDON, March 7 Telecoms regulator Ofcom
confirmed cuts in the prices that Britain's former state
telecoms firm BT can charge other operators for access to
its network on Wednesday.
The price cuts, which were proposed last month, will see the
annual charge of a fully unbundled line to a property, where a
provider takes over the line to provide broadband and voice
services, drop to 87.41 pounds from April 2012, from 91.50 this
year.
Other services also see price cuts.
BT provides wholesale access to its network to hundreds of
other telecom providers through its Openreach subsidiary.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)