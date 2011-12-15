(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, Dec 15 - British media regulator Ofcom has decided not to refer the television advertising trading market for a full competition review after finding that the system was functioning properly, it said on Thursday.

Ofcom in June opened a consultation on whether the way TV advertising was bought and sold could prevent, restrict or distort competition.

"Having reviewed the evidence and submissions, we do not believe there is a strong case to suggest that there is significant detriment to consumers -- whether TV viewers, advertisers or consumers of products advertised on TV," it said.

Areas that the regulator looked at included price transparency, bundling of airtime for sales and innovation.

(Reporting by Kate Holton)