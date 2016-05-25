May 25 Britain's telecommunications regulator said it would not impose new price controls on Royal Mail Plc's wholesale or retail products, citing the declining letters market and increased competition in parcels.

Regulator Ofcom said last July that Royal Mail had breached competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were more expensive for firms looking to run a rival delivery service. (reut.rs/23X18md)

Royal Mail said it was reviewing Ofcom's proposals and would issue a further announcement in due course. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)