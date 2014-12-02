LONDON Dec 2 Postal regulator Ofcom on Tuesday said it would not review rules for end-to-end delivery competition in Britain, dealing a blow to Royal Mail which has complained rival offers will undermine its ability to deliver a nationwide service.

Royal Mail, required by law to deliver mail across Britain six days a week at uniform prices, had pushed for a competition review after complaining that a new rival mail delivery service by Whistl jeopardised its own, as it was able to focus on densely populated, profitable areas only.

Ofcom said it believed Royal Mail's ability to meet its universal service obligation (USO) was not being impeded by competition. The regulator, however, said it had begun a broader review of factors affecting the firm's ability to deliver the USO, including efficiency and its parcel delivery performance. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)