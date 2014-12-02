LONDON Dec 2 Postal regulator Ofcom on Tuesday
said it would not review rules for end-to-end delivery
competition in Britain, dealing a blow to Royal Mail
which has complained rival offers will undermine its ability to
deliver a nationwide service.
Royal Mail, required by law to deliver mail across Britain
six days a week at uniform prices, had pushed for a competition
review after complaining that a new rival mail delivery service
by Whistl jeopardised its own, as it was able to focus on
densely populated, profitable areas only.
Ofcom said it believed Royal Mail's ability to meet its
universal service obligation (USO) was not being impeded by
competition. The regulator, however, said it had begun a broader
review of factors affecting the firm's ability to deliver the
USO, including efficiency and its parcel delivery performance.
