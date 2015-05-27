CHICAGO May 27 Office Depot said on
Wednesday it will pay $3.4 million to the U.S. Consumer Product
Safety Commission to settle the commission's inquiry into the
company's product safety reporting compliance for defective
office chairs.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the
settlement agreement earlier on Wednesday related to Office
Depot's failure to report defects in two models of office
chairs.
"The payment is a settlement of disputed claims, not an
admission by Office Depot or a determination by the commission
that the company violated any reporting requirements,"
spokeswoman Karen Denning told Reuters.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)