Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 European Union antitrust regulators opened on Friday an extensive investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples' $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot, concerned about price hikes as a result of the deal.
"The transaction could eliminate an important competitor and reduce the choice of suitable suppliers in already concentrated markets, which could lead to price increases," the European Commission said.
It will decide by Feb. 10 whether to clear or block the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.