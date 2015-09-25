(Adds Staples comment, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 EU antitrust regulators have
opened an extensive investigation into U.S. office supplier
Staples' $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot
as they warned about possible price hikes as a result of
the deal.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also examining the
deal, which has received the green light from competition
authorities in China, Australia and New Zealand.
Staples, the No. 1 office suppliers retailer in the United
States, is looking to the Office Depot acquisition to better
compete against new rivals in sales of paper, pens and ink
cartridges such as Wal-Mart Stores and Amazon.
The European Commission said on Friday that the deal could
hurt business customers with international contracts in Europe
and those with national contracts in the Netherlands and Sweden.
"The transaction could eliminate an important competitor and
reduce the choice of suitable suppliers in already concentrated
markets, which could lead to price increases," it added.
It will decide by Feb. 10 whether to clear or block the
deal. Staples could offer concessions unless it can convince the
EU regulator that its concerns are unjustified.
"We continue to work cooperatively with the European
Commission regarding the acquisition of Office Depot," Staples
Chief Executive Ron Sargent.
The company's first attempt to buy Office Depot was blocked
by U.S. regulators in 1997.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Pravin Char)