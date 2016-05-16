BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Office Depot Inc said on Monday it was looking at "various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives", a week after its planned merger with Staples Inc was terminated because of antitrust concerns.
Office Depot said it had hired Bain & Co to help finalize a strategic review of its business.
Staples and Office Depot said on Tuesday they would terminate their planned merger after a U.S. federal judge ordered the deal temporarily halted due to antitrust concerns.
Staples said last week it expects to buy back shares worth about $100 million in 2016. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: