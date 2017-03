Oct 16 Office Depot Inc said it would eliminate about 1,100 jobs in Europe as part of a restructuring plan in the region.

The company had 64,000 employees worldwide as of Jan. 25.

The office supply retailer said it expects the restructuring to reduce annual costs by about $90 million by the end of 2016.

