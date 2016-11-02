Nov 2 Office Depot Inc said it expects sales to North America businesses to improve in the coming quarters, potentially signaling an end to falling sales as the company looks to get back on its feet after its failed Staples Inc merger.

Shares of the No. 2 office supplies retailer, which also said it would sell its remaining international operations to focus on North America, jumped as much as 15 percent in morning trading on Wednesday, their best day in more than a year and a half. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)