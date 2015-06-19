(Adds details, background)
June 19 Office Depot Inc said its
shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the $6.3 billion
buyout offer from larger rival Staples Inc, in a deal
that would combine the two largest U.S. office suppliers.
Office Depot said 99.5 percent of the votes cast were in
favor of the deal at a shareholder meeting on
Friday.
The approval is yet another step in the creation of an
office supply megastore, in the face of increasing competition
from online rivals and big-box stores, that also sell core
office supplies, such as paper and ink toner, at cheaper prices.
Staples said it would buy Office Depot in February in a
cash-and-stock deal, following calls by activist investor
Starboard Value L.P. for a merger, saying a combined company
would lead to greater savings.
Under the deal, Office Depot shareholders will get $7.25 per
share in cash and 0.2188 of a share in Staples stock for each
Office Depot share held.
The merger is subject to antitrust regulatory approval from
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Regulators prevented
Staples' fist attempt to buy Office Depot in 1997.
The FTC, however, approved Office Depot's acquisition of
OfficeMax in 2013 without the need to close stores, citing
increased competition in the office supply industry.
China's Ministry of Commerce and The Commerce Commission of
New Zealand gave clearance to the proposed Staples-Office Depot
acquisition this month.
Office Depot's shares closed at $9.16 on Thursday, having
risen 20.5 percent since news of the deal first emerged. Staples
shares, which had fallen 3.7 percent in the same period, closed
at $16.43 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)