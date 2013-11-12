NEW YORK Nov 12 Office Depot Inc said on Tuesday that Roland Smith, former head of the U.S. division of supermarkets operator Delhaize Group, was named to be the chief executive of the office products retailer.

The company also said that Neil Austrian and Ravi Saligram, formerly co-CEOs of Office Depot, which last week closed its deal to buy OfficeMax, have resigned and stepped down from the board.

Smith is also a former CEO of restaurant chain The Wendy's Co.