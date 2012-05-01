European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
NEW YORK May 1 Office Depot Inc reported a quarterly profit versus a year-ago loss as the second-largest U.S. office supply retailer kept a tight lid on costs to offset weak sales.
Net earnings were $41 million, or 14 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a year-ago loss of $15 million, or 5 cents a share.
Excluding one-time charges, debt extinguishment costs and a favorable pension settlement, the profit was 5 cents a share, in line with analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 3.4 percent to $2.87 billion, while analysts expected $2.89 billion. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)
