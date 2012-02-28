* EPS ex-items 3 cents vs estimate 0 cents
* Sales flat at $3 bln, meets expectations
Feb 28 Office Depot Inc, the
second-largest U.S. office supply chain, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by lower expenses
and fewer discounts during the holiday season.
Net income was $12 million, or 4 cents a share in the fourth
quarter, compared with a loss of $109 million, or 39 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges and tax benefits, it earned 3 cents a
share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to break
even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were essentially flat at about $3 billion, in line
with analyst expectations. Sales at North American stores open
more than a year fell 5 percent.
