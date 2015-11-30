(Corrects to Sunday from Monday in paragraph 1)

Nov 30 U.S. antitrust regulators are preparing to block Staples Inc's acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The Federal Trade Commission may delay its decision on the deal again, seeking more concession from Staples, NY Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1XqZF9E)

The FTC is expected to decide on the deal by Dec. 8.

Staples, Office Depot and FTC representatives were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)