(Corrects paragraph 3 to clarify that the Wall Street Journal
reported that Staples was in talks with Essendant to transfer
contracts. Staples has not made any announcement on the deal)
Dec 3 Office supplies retailer Staples Inc
is willing to sell more assets to win antitrust
approval for its $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc
, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
Under the deal announced in February, Staples had offered to
divest about half of Office Depot's assets with revenues of up
to $1.25 billion. In talks with the FTC, the company has already
offered to divest assets worth half that amount, one of the
sources told Bloomberg.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that
Staples was in talks with wholesaler Essendant Inc to
transfer about $600 million of corporate contracts to satisfy
U.S antitrust concerns.
The company could offer to transfer more contracts to
Essendant to satisfy antitrust concerns, Bloomberg said.
The FTC has been intensely scrutinizing the merger that will
unite the two biggest office supply retailers in the United
States. (bit.ly/1XqZF9E)
The FTC has set a deadline of Dec. 8 to decide on the deal.
Staples and Office Depot were not immediately available for
comments.
(Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)