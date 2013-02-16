Feb 15 Office Depot Inc., the
second-largest U.S. office-supply chain, is in talks to sell the
remaining 50 percent of its Mexican unit to retailer Grupo
Gigante SAB, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante, which already owns the other
half of Office Depot de Mexico, is in discussions with local
banks to get financing for the deal, according to the report.
However, the parties are considering other options and the
talks may still fall apart, one of the people was quoted as
saying.
Office Depot declined to comment.
Grupo Gigante had tried before to buy the stake for $430
million in 2008, but was turned down by the U.S. office supply
giant.
The stake is now estimated to be worth $700 million,
according to the report.