Feb 22 Office Depot Inc, which will
merge with rival OfficeMax Inc, said the chief
executives of both companies would remain in their positions
pending the appointment of a CEO of the merged company.
The office supplies retailers will establish a selection
committee consisting of an equal number of independent directors
to identify a CEO, Office Depot said in a regulatory filing on
Friday.
Office Depot said on Wednesday it would merge with smaller
rival OfficeMax in a $976 million all-stock deal but did not say
who will lead the company or where it will be based.
Until completion of the merger, Office Depot would retain
its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida and OfficeMax in
Naperville, Illinois, Office Depot said on Friday. Both
companies will continue to operate under their existing names
until a new headquarters and a new name for the businesses is
approved.
In case of termination of the merger agreement, either
company may be required to pay the other a termination fee of
$30 million.
Shares of Office Depot closed at $4.21, while that of
OfficeMax closed at $12.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)