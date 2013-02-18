NEW YORK Feb 18 Office supply companies
OfficeMax Inc and Office Depot Inc are in
advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be a stock-for-stock transaction,
the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, adding that the precise
terms could not be learned.
The deal is not yet done, and talks could still fall apart,
the Journal reported. An announcement could come as early as
this week, the Journal added, citing the sources.
A spokesperson for each company could not be reached for
immediate comment.
The office-supply retailers have been hit hard by
competition from online retailers and other retailers such as
Costco and Wal-Mart, the Journal said. A merger
could lead to consolidation of stores and workforce, as many of
the stores are located within the same shopping centers, the
Journal said.
Office Depot, based in Boca Raton, Florida, has 1,675 stores
world-wide, annual sales of about $11.5 billion and some 39,000
employees, the Journal said. OfficeMax, based in Naperville,
Illinois, operates roughly 900 stores in the United States and
Mexico, generates about $7 billion in annual sales and has
29,000 employees, the Journal said.
OfficeMax is scheduled to report its quarterly and annual
financial results on Thursday.
Shares of OfficeMax closed at $10.75 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange. Shares of Office Depot closed at $4.59.
Both are approaching their respective 12-month highs.