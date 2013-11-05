CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
NEW YORK Nov 5 No. 2 U.S. office retailer Office Depot Inc on Tuesday closed its deal to buy smaller rival OfficeMax Inc and named the two company's existing chief executives as co-CEOs of the combined company.
The news came on the same day that both companies reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street's profit on weak sales.
Last week, the companies got regulatory approval for their$976 million deal aimed at cutting costs, consolidating stores, boosting clout with suppliers and improving chances of fighting market leader Staples Inc and online and discount rivals.
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
March 6 CSX Corp named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison Chief Executive Officer, bowing to pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge LP.