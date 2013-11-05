NEW YORK Nov 5 No. 2 U.S. office retailer Office Depot Inc on Tuesday closed its deal to buy smaller rival OfficeMax Inc and named the two company's existing chief executives as co-CEOs of the combined company.

The news came on the same day that both companies reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street's profit on weak sales.

Last week, the companies got regulatory approval for their$976 million deal aimed at cutting costs, consolidating stores, boosting clout with suppliers and improving chances of fighting market leader Staples Inc and online and discount rivals.