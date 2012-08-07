BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
NEW YORK Aug 7 Office Depot Inc reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer was hurt by tepid demand in Europe and the United States.
The net loss widened to $64 million, or 23 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $29 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 14 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were looking for a loss of 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell about 7 percent to $2.51 billion, short of the analysts' average estimate of $2.61 billion. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
