UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 Starboard Value LP, a large investor in Office Depot Inc, is taking its desire to unseat certain board members directly to shareholders.
Starboard, a New York-based investment firm that owns 14.8 percent of the office products retailer, said on Monday that it filed a preliminary consent solicitation with U.S. securities regulators allowing it to seek shareholder approval of its proposals absent a shareholder meeting.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.