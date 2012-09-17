Sept 17 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value on
Monday disclosed that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in
Office Depot Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of
the No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer.
Office Depot shares were up 13 percent premarket at $2.78 on
Monday.
Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith wrote in a letter to Office
Depot Chief Executive Neil Austrian that the company's shares
are "deeply undervalued" but management could take certain
actions such as cutting expenses to improve performance.
Starboard acknowledged in the letter to Austrian that the
industry was under pressure, but said that Office Depot's
performance lagged behind that of peers Staples Inc and
OfficeMax.
Office Depot has been facing tough competition from other
office products suppliers as well as mass merchants and
drugstores.
Although Office Depot has taken steps such as cutting costs
and trying to improve the format of its stores, Starboard called
for lowering expenses, including advertising costs, and focusing
on higher-margin services in its North American retail division
to boost profitability.
Starboard also said Office Depot's profitable Mexican joint
venture, which is not consolidated in the company's financial
statements, could be worth more than 50 percent of Office
Depot's enterprise value.
Starboard recently staged a proxy battle with AOL Inc
to unseat three directors on the board of the Internet
company but lost.
Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
Sales at all office supply chains have suffered as corporate
customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending
in the weak economy.