Sept 17 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value on
Monday disclosed that it had taken a 13.3 percent stake in
Office Depot Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of
the No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer.
Office Depot shares rose as much as 15 percent to a
four-month high of $2.85 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith wrote in a letter to Office
Depot Chief Executive Neil Austrian that the company's shares
are "deeply undervalued" but management could take some actions
such as cutting expenses to improve performance.
Starboard acknowledged that the industry was under pressure,
but said Office Depot's performance lagged that of peers Staples
Inc and OfficeMax.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba expects Office
Depot to benefit from an increased sense of urgency due to
Starboard's involvement, but expressed doubts if this would
translate to significant improvements in financial performance.
"While we believe Starboard has clearly done its homework
and raises some good points about Office Depot, we believe the
proverbial devil is in the details, and many of the initiatives
Starboard outlined are much easier said than done," Chukumba
wrote in a client note.
The analyst noted that a large portion of the company's
general and administrative expenses are largely fixed, giving
the management limited leeway to reduce them.
Office Depot has been facing tough competition from other
office products suppliers as well as mass merchants and
drugstores.
Although the company has taken steps such as cutting costs
and trying to improve the format of its stores, Starboard called
for lowering expenses, including advertising costs, and focusing
on higher-margin services in its North American retail division
to boost profitability.
Starboard also said Office Depot's profitable Mexican joint
venture, which is not consolidated in the company's financial
statements, could be worth more than 50 percent of the company's
enterprise value.
Starboard recently staged a proxy battle with AOL Inc
to unseat three directors on the board of the Internet
company but lost.
Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
Sales at all office supply chains have suffered as corporate
customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending
in the weak economy.