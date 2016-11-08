FRANKFURT Nov 8 Blackstone said on Tuesday its Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV had agreed to buy German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien from IVG Immobilien AG.

Both sides did not comment on the price of the deal.

Two people familiar with the deal said Blackstone was paying around 22 euros per share for OfficeFirst which, including debt, will give the deal an enterprise value of 3.3 billion euros ($3.65 billion).

Reuters reported in August that buyout group Blackstone was in talks to acquire OfficeFirst, which comprises a portfolio of about 100 German office buildings including the landmark Squaire at Frankfurt airport, in a potential 3 billion euro deal.

