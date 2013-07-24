July 24 OfficeMax Inc said Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Besanko will leave the third-largest U.S. office supply chain next month to take up the same post at supermarket operator Supervalu Inc.

The retailer, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its proposed merger with larger rival Office Depot Inc, named Deb O'Connor, senior vice president, finance and chief accounting officer, as interim CFO effective Aug. 7.

In a statement on Wednesday, OfficeMax said Besanko's last day at the company will be Aug. 6. Besanko, who has served as its CFO since 2009, was also leading the merger integration planning process with his counterpart at Office Depot.

Effective immediately, Steve Parsons, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will serve in that role and work closely with Office Depot CFO Mike Newman, OfficeMax said.