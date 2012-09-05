Sept 5 U.S. office supplies chain OfficeMax Inc
on Wednesday reiterated its third-quarter outlook for
sales.
OfficeMax, the No. 3 U.S. office supplies chain, said that
for the current quarter it expects sales to be flat or slightly
higher compared with a year earlier.
For the full year 2012, OfficeMax expects total company
sales will be approximately in line with the prior year's.
As part of the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing
Conference, OfficeMax Chief Executive Ravi Saligram said the
company was working towards simplifying its balance sheet, and
was looking to offer some pensioners a lump sum amount as a part
of that process.